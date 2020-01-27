Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra takes fashion a notch higher in a Ralph & Russo ensemble; see pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas left us mesmerised in a plunging neckline ensemble. (Photo: AP) Priyanka Chopra Jonas left us mesmerised in a plunging neckline ensemble. (Photo: AP)

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought along a lot of glam with her husband Nick Jonas at the Annual Grammy Awards. The 62nd edition of music’s biggest awards night has officially kicked off and the power couple was busy turning heads as they posed for pictures. The Bollywood icon left no stone unturned in leaving us spellbound.

Priyanka set out for the awards show in a gorgeous ivory Ralph & Russo gown which indeed raised the temperatures with a plunging neckline. The gown had tassels attached to the sleeves and featured a mermaid-style hem with almost invisible floral detailing in pastel pink. The navel-grazing neckline showed off her crystal stud on her belly button. Take a look here.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a Ralph & Russo gown. (Photo: AP) Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a Ralph & Russo gown. (Photo: AP)

An unusual move when it comes to fashion but Chopra nailed it. The look was teamed with soft brown smokey eyes along with a generous dose of mascara. With lightly bronzed cheeks and a hint of coral blush, the look was pulled together with diamond-encrusted earrings. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas stepped out in a golden suit with a purple brooch. His look was pulled together with a pair of golden Oxford shoes. The couple isn’t afraid to go all out and we love it! This is the couple’s second appearance together for the awards season after Golden Globes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards as they colour-coordinated their ensembles. (Photo: AP) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards as they colour-coordinated their ensembles. (Photo: AP)

For the pre- Grammys party, Chopra stepped out in a Nicolas Jebran gown from the Beyond Infinity collection. The champagne-coloured satin backless dress, which featured a train, looked lovely on Priyanka. The halter neck dress accentuated her curves exquisitely.

For her makeup, the actor went for champagne shimmery eyes with a generous dose of mascara, heavily bronzed and rosy cheeks. Her look was pulled together with a hint of clear lip gloss.

Which look did you like the most?

