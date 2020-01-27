Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra takes fashion a notch higher in a Ralph & Russo ensemble; see pics

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought along a lot of glam with her husband Nick Jonas at the Annual Grammy Awards. The 62nd edition of music’s biggest awards night has officially kicked off and the power couple was busy turning heads as they posed for pictures. The Bollywood icon left no stone unturned in leaving us spellbound.
Priyanka set out for the awards show in a gorgeous ivory Ralph & Russo gown which indeed raised the temperatures with a plunging neckline. The gown had tassels attached to the sleeves and featured a mermaid-style hem with almost invisible floral detailing in pastel pink. The navel-grazing neckline showed off her crystal stud on her belly button. Take a look here.
An unusual move when it comes to fashion but Chopra nailed it. The look was teamed with soft brown smokey eyes along with a generous dose of mascara. With lightly bronzed cheeks and a hint of coral blush, the look was pulled together with diamond-encrusted earrings. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas stepped out in a golden suit with a purple brooch. His look was pulled together with a pair of golden Oxford shoes. The couple isn’t afraid to go all out and we love it! This is the couple’s second appearance together for the awards season after Golden Globes.
For the pre- Grammys party, Chopra stepped out in a Nicolas Jebran gown from the Beyond Infinity collection. The champagne-coloured satin backless dress, which featured a train, looked lovely on Priyanka. The halter neck dress accentuated her curves exquisitely.
For her makeup, the actor went for champagne shimmery eyes with a generous dose of mascara, heavily bronzed and rosy cheeks. Her look was pulled together with a hint of clear lip gloss.
Rock’n’Roll glam for gorgeous @priyankachopra tonight for the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party🥂Breakdown below! 1️⃣ #patmcgrathlabs Permagel ultra glide eye pencil in ‘Blk coffee’ on the lash line 2️⃣ @patmcgrathreal Permagel ultra glide eye pencil in ‘Blitz Brown’ in the water line 3️⃣Smoked & smudged with shadows from @patmcgrathreal MothershipV Bronze Seduction Palette 4️⃣Curled lashes with @tweezerman Procurl lash curler 5️⃣Applied @patmcgrathreal FetishEYES mascara to upper and lower lashes THEN added individual lashes with @tweezerman Lash Assist 6️⃣Tweezed and shaped brows with @tweezerman slant tweezers + brow shaping scissors & brush 7️⃣Applied @nudestix Nudies in Sunkissed to cheeks + contour areas 8️⃣Used Nudestix Poppy Girl on apple of cheeks and lips 9️⃣Lined lips with #patmcgrathlabs Permagel ultra lip pencil in ‘contour’ 🔟Topped with Lust gloss in ‘flesh 4’ 1️⃣1️⃣ Used @patmcgrathreal Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio in ‘bronze nectar’ to add glow to face & body ✨ #makeupbymaryphillips assisted by @dianebuzzetta @harryjoshhair @mimicuttrell @kimmiekyees
Which look did you like the most?
