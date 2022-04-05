scorecardresearch
Grammys 2022: Cindy Crawford shares a picture of her ‘timeless’ look recreated by Dua Lipa

The two wore the exact same Versace 'bondage' dress; take a look

April 5, 2022 2:10:29 pm
They say some looks never go out of style, and Cindy Crawford has confirmed that. The supermodel took to Instagram to share a fashionable throwback photo of the time when she wore the exact same ‘bondage’ dress that singer Dua Lipa wore to the Grammy Awards 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

“Then and now. Timeless,” the 56-year-old model wrote next to pictures of herself and the singer posing in the Versace dress on two different occasions. Crawford wore the Gianni Versace dress to the 1992 VMAs. And in 2022, Lipa wore the black number with a belted bodice and layered, chunky, golden accessories on the wrists and neck.

ALSO READ |Every head-turning look from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet

Interestingly, Donatella Versace herself shared the look, writing on Instagram that she has “so many incredible memories of this 1992 bondage dress”.

“And then I see it on you and it looks so new, Dua. You know just how to create iconic Versace moments! Love you so much.”

She also shared a post from @datewithversace, which uploaded pictures of Donatella and her brother Gianni Versace five years before his death. “Versace bondage dress from Fall/Winter 1992 Miss S&M collection worn by Donatella at the 1992 Met Gala,” the caption read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DATE WITH VERSACE (@datewithversace)

On her part, Lipa called her Grammys look “a little bit of 1992”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

