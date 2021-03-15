scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Grammys 2021: Netizens can’t get enough of Harry Styles’ feather boa

Harry Styles wore a purple feather boa followed by a green one at Grammy Awards 2021

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 2:10:01 pm
harry styles, grammys 2021Harry Styles wore a custom black suit and a green feather boa for his performance at 2021 Grammys. (Source: Reuters)

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, singer-songwriter Harry Styles’ mindblowing opening performance was not the only thing that mesmerised fans.

The singer, who sang Watermelon Sugar from his Grammy-nominated album Fine Line, donned a green feather boa around his neck, which the audience was quick enough to notice.

Styles wore the boa along with a black leather suit from Gucci, without a shirt underneath, and black shoes. He further accessoried the look with gold and silver rings on both hands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

See Pics |Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march at the Grammys

During the performance, Styles tossed the boa aside showing his bare body, and netizens,  of course, could not keep calm. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Prior to the performance the singer wore a similar boa on the red carpet, in purple, and paired it with a yellow checked blazer, pink v-neck tee, brown flared pants and beige shoes.

harry styles, grammys 2021 Harry Styles’ boas are gaining a lot of attention. (Source: AP)

Styles is definitely setting fashion goals. What do you think?

