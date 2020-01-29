Grammys 2020: Wendell Rodricks clarifies comment on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ outfit

The designer received severe backlash for his comments. The designer received severe backlash for his comments.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made quite an appearance at the recently concluded Grammys as she stepped out in a stunning ivory gown from Ralph & Russo. The tassel details and plunging neckline ensured the ensemble will be remembered for a long, long time. It also divided fashion critics with some praising and others dismissing it. Among those unimpressed with the look was designer Wendell Rodricks who shared his opinion on social media. Soon, he was criticised for his comments from various quarters, as well as by actor and singer, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

The designer has now issued a statement, clarifying his stance. “For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak,” he wrote. He went on to add, “There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.”

On his Instagram page, the designer had initially sarcastically remarked on the actor’s outfit, “@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it.” He had posted another photo which he later removed.

Jumping to the Quantico actor’s defence, Krishnamoorthi had expressed her disappointment at the designer’s comments and then applauded Priyanka for being so aspirationally confident in her skin. “I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman,” she wrote.

What do you think of his comments?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd