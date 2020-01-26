Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in this Nicolas Jebran satin gown; see pics

Priyanka Chopra totally owned it at pre-Grammys. (Photos: Team Priyanka Chopra/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Priyanka Chopra totally owned it at pre-Grammys. (Photos: Team Priyanka Chopra/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been known to maintain a balance between experimentation and tried-and-tested looks when it comes to her sartorial choices. If her pre-Grammys look is anything to go by, Priyanka is all set to rule the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Take a look.

In the Nicolas Jebran gown from the Beyond Infinity collection, the Baywatch actor makes jaws drop. The champagne-coloured satin backless dress, which features train, looks lovely on Priyanka. The Sky is Pink actor, whose husband Nick Jonas has been nominated for the Grand Awards, wears the halter neck dress that suits her curves perfectly.

The flowy silhouette’s highlight is the risque thigh high-slit. The halter neck also has a mini cape which casually mixes into the train.

The ruched detail around the waist catches our attention, as well. Priyanka pairs the outfit with matching heels from Stuart Weitzman.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the actor completes the look with smokey eyes and heavy mascara, which is complemented with a nude lip colour. She lets the tresses be open, which makes for a dazzling evening party look.

The accessory-free look seems a good choice given that the ace fashionista lets her outfit do all the talking.

We now wait to see what she has in store for the star-studded event tonight at Los Angeles, USA.

