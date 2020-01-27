Grammys 2020: Taking risks was the biggest fashion trend on the red carpet

Dressed to kill! Being extra was the biggest trend on the red carpet of this year’s Grammy Awards. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Dressed to kill! Being extra was the biggest trend on the red carpet of this year’s Grammy Awards. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Grammy Awards 2020: The 2020 Grammys saw stars set the red carpet on fire with their sartorial choices, each unique in its own way. And every ensemble had our undivided attention. However, we witnessed that being extra and going all out was the call of the evening when it came to fashion.

From Ariana Grande’s princess moment in a custom dove grey Giambattista Valli gown to Billy Porter’s fringed mechanical hat with and Billie Eilish’s head-to-toe Gucci ensemble, every look was a standout. The red carpet indeed is the best place to go all out and take risks as one elevates their style and pushes the boundaries of fashion. The 2020 Grammy Awards is proof of this.

Ahead, we list out our favourites and the best looks from the 62nd edition of the Grammys.

Ariana Grande made a grand entrance in a majestic strapless grey Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. With opera gloves in shiny grey and a pair of 30-carat diamond stud earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, she pulled her look with her classic Grande-style in a high-ponytail and the seamless winged eyeliner. (Photo: AP) Ariana Grande made a grand entrance in a majestic strapless grey Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. With opera gloves in shiny grey and a pair of 30-carat diamond stud earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, she pulled her look with her classic Grande-style in a high-ponytail and the seamless winged eyeliner. (Photo: AP)

Jameela Jamil looked stunning in a futuristic strapless metallic gown from designer Georges Chakra’s Fall Winter 2019-2020 Couture Collection. She teamed it with a pair of boots from ASOS. For her makeup, she went for an electric blue winged eyeliner with a berry red lip. (Photo: AP) Jameela Jamil looked stunning in a futuristic strapless metallic gown from designer Georges Chakra’s Fall Winter 2019-2020 Couture Collection. She teamed it with a pair of boots from ASOS. For her makeup, she went for an electric blue winged eyeliner with a berry red lip. (Photo: AP)

Lil Nas X went down the old-town road indeed! He made a bright appearance in this cowboy ensemble From Versace with golden detailing. A daring outfit, he rocked it with a harness and mesh shirt underneath his cropped blazer.(Photo: AP) Lil Nas X went down the old-town road indeed! He made a bright appearance in this cowboy ensemble From Versace with golden detailing. A daring outfit, he rocked it with a harness and mesh shirt underneath his cropped blazer.(Photo: AP)

FKA Twigs donned a custom Ed Marler design which had sleeves in laces and tights with delicate designs. The gown exuded a strong Victorian-esque vibe. (Photo: AP) FKA Twigs donned a custom Ed Marler design which had sleeves in laces and tights with delicate designs. The gown exuded a strong Victorian-esque vibe. (Photo: AP)

Billie Eilish’s outfit was quite an unusual pick. The custom-made outfit from Gucci was in slime-green with a face mask and oversized track pants and jackets with the Gucci emblem throughout the ensemble. (Photo: AP)

Billy Porter has done it again! He arrived in a sequined bright blue jumpsuit and topped his look with a remote-controlled Preciosa crystal fringe veil. His look was pulled together with diamond-encrusted boots from Coach. He surely loves sparkles. (Photo: AP)

