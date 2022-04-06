scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Grammy Awards slammed for calling Virgil Abloh a ‘hip hop fashion designer’ during tribute segment

"Imagine being the creative director of one of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world and being labelled as a 'hip hop fashion designer'," a user wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2022 9:10:59 am
Virgil Abloh passed away of cancer in November last year. (Source: Reuters)

While the Grammys 2022 enthralled everyone with some stunning fashion moments and performances, it has also come under the scanner for reasons more than one. After being called out for failing to add late singer Lata Mangeshkar in the ‘In Memoriam‘ segment, it is now being slammed for reducing ace designer Virgil Abloh to a ‘Hip-Hop Fashion Designer’ during the tribute.

The Recording Academy paid a tribute to the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear and Off-White founder who passed away in November at the age of 41 following a long battle with cancer. Often termed the ‘Renaissance man in the fashion world’, Abloh is credited for bringing street fashion to the catwalk.

ALSO READ |Grammys 2022: Cindy Crawford shares a picture of her ‘timeless’ look recreated by Dua Lipa

Back in 2011, the late designer had also received a Grammy nomination for his work on the Watch the Throne cover art. Apart from establishing a praiseworthy body of work in fashion, he had also worked as a DJ, producer, visual artist and engineer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Thus, as expected, the Grammys tribute didn’t go down well with many who expressed their displeasure on social media for undermining the many talents of Abloh.

“Imagine being the creative director of one of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world and being labelled as a ‘hip hop fashion designer’. @RecordingAcad do better,” a user wrote.

Another user tweeted: “The list of accomplishments Virgil had in fashion, art, architecture, music, etc. is longer than most people at the Grammy’s combined. It’s crazy to me that they thought it was a good idea to diminish his life’s work to be a ‘hip-hop fashion designer’!”

ALSO READ |Virgil Abloh passes away at 41: A look at the fashion designer’s creative journey

“Minimizing Virgil Abloh to a “Hip-Hop Fashion Designer” is nasty behaviour. Whoever at the Grammys that’s responsible, you’re not seeing heaven,” a user tweeted.

