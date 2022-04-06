Grammy Awards slammed for calling Virgil Abloh a ‘hip hop fashion designer’ during tribute segment

While the Grammys 2022 enthralled everyone with some stunning fashion moments and performances, it has also come under the scanner for reasons more than one. After being called out for failing to add late singer Lata Mangeshkar in the ‘In Memoriam‘ segment, it is now being slammed for reducing ace designer Virgil Abloh to a ‘Hip-Hop Fashion Designer’ during the tribute.

The Recording Academy paid a tribute to the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear and Off-White founder who passed away in November at the age of 41 following a long battle with cancer. Often termed the ‘Renaissance man in the fashion world’, Abloh is credited for bringing street fashion to the catwalk.

Back in 2011, the late designer had also received a Grammy nomination for his work on the Watch the Throne cover art. Apart from establishing a praiseworthy body of work in fashion, he had also worked as a DJ, producer, visual artist and engineer.

Thus, as expected, the Grammys tribute didn’t go down well with many who expressed their displeasure on social media for undermining the many talents of Abloh.

“Imagine being the creative director of one of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world and being labelled as a ‘hip hop fashion designer’. @RecordingAcad do better,” a user wrote.

Imagine being the creative director of one of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world and being labeled as a “hip hop fashion designer.” @RecordingAcad do better. https://t.co/Q7Io0CCCBJ — Séga Genn (@Avaguethought) April 5, 2022

nothing is wrong with Hip Hop designer, but Virgil was more than that. — Maura Chanz (@maurachanz) April 4, 2022

Another user tweeted: “The list of accomplishments Virgil had in fashion, art, architecture, music, etc. is longer than most people at the Grammy’s combined. It’s crazy to me that they thought it was a good idea to diminish his life’s work to be a ‘hip-hop fashion designer’!”

The list of accomplishments Virgil had in fashion, art, architecture, music, etc. is longer than most people at the Grammy’s combined. It’s crazy to me that they thought it was a good idea to diminish his life’s work to being a “hip-hop fashion designer”! — Kanika Talwar (@Kanika_Talwar) April 4, 2022

imagine being a creative director for LV and they just call you “hip hop fashion designer” https://t.co/PTG5ilkkoP — marv (@mymarvelouslife) April 4, 2022

“Minimizing Virgil Abloh to a “Hip-Hop Fashion Designer” is nasty behaviour. Whoever at the Grammys that’s responsible, you’re not seeing heaven,” a user tweeted.

Minimizing Virgil Abloh to a “Hip-Hop Fashion Designer” is nasty behavior. Whoever at the Grammys that’s responsible, you’re not seeing heaven. — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) April 4, 2022

The Grammys calling Virgil Abloh a “hip-hop designer” does not sit right with me. At all. — Kea (@jacquemusx) April 4, 2022

