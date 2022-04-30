GQ Awards 2022: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and others dazzle on the red carpet

The week ended with a lot of pomp and a dash of glamour in the B-town as several stars turned up in stylish ensembles at the GQ Awards 2022, last evening. The magazine announced the list of ’30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022′ which included the likes of cricketer Shubman Gill, Prateek Kuhad, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and PV Sindhu among other personalities.

To receive the prestigious honour, stars made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet, leaving us in awe of their undeniably chic style.

Kiara pulled out all the stops as she slipped into this green gown from Aadnevik’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The gown, with its thigh-high slit, featured French lace, tulle and leather craftsmanship details.

Kiara looked lovely at the ceremony. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara looked lovely at the ceremony. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti, who has been upping her fashion game with every appearance, donned a sparkly rose carmine fully sequinned dress from T Skaff’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Kriti was spotted on the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti was spotted on the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a sequinned playsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi. It consisted of a glittery black bralette, shorts and an oversized blazer.

Sara Ali Khan dazzled on the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan dazzled on the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan, who has been sporting smart casuals of late, opted for a black shirt with a pair of matching trousers and a white blazer.

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan looked dapper. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi kept it funky in a printed shirt featuring solar motifs, and paired it with a pair of black trousers and black shoes.

Siddhant kept it wacky. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Siddhant kept it wacky. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mandira Bedi looked lovely in a strappy blue gown with a fitted bodice and a flowy bottom.

Mandira looked stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mandira looked stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

