GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Katrina Kaif turn up the heat at the red carpet

A host of celebrities graced the GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019. From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood actors descended in all their glory and turned the award ceremony into quite an affair. From designer pant suits to sequinned jump suits, the red carpet was high on fashion and style.

Advertising

In case you are curious regarding who all attended, here’s a list of the best dressed from last night.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was seen with her husband Anand Ahuja, cut a chic picture in a Fenty coral pantsuit. We quite liked nice twist at the waist in the form of a thick belt like detail. The look was rounded out hair tied in a neat bun and was accessorised with sneakers.

Anand, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blazer and matching trousers.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia steal the show at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked ravishing in a red Nikhil Thampi suit. We quite liked the slits near the waist. Styled by Bhawna Sharma, the look was completed with smokey eyes.

Sobhita Dhulipala

The Made In Heaven donned an androgynous look at the red carpet. Although we quite liked the oversized blazer look, the make-up seemed too cakey and did not go too well with the look.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi impressed us a great deal in this sequinned jumpsuit from Alexander Terekhov. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was not accessorised much. Letting the outfit to do all the talking, it was completed with hair tied in a neat ponytail.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra was spotted in strapless dress by Sashe. The look was accessorised with silver ankle-strap sandals and although the outfit did not seem extraordinary, the actor pulled it off really well.

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet looked lovely in red satin dress from Michelle Mason. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was completed with strappy heels.

Shruti Haasan

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Shruti Hassan’s look was all goth. The actor was seen in an all-black ensemble from Alberto Audenino. Dark lipstick and well defined eyebrows completed the look.

Who do you think looked the best?