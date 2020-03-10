These gowns could be your next ensemble for a glam party, take cues

Make way for gowns in your wardrobe! (Photo: Instagram) Make way for gowns in your wardrobe! (Photo: Instagram)

If subtle yet enough to turn heads is your style, then gowns will soon be your go-to ensemble for the next party. We may think of them as too old-fashioned or even OTT, but the right selection can up your fashion game. Ahead, we list out 5 pretty as a picture gowns ranging from the classic sweetheart neckline or a neon one to pack a punch at an otherwise dull party.

Sunny Leone looks killer in this gorgeous body-con gown with a thigh-slit. The corset detailing adds an edge to the high-neck style. From the house of Swapnil Shinde, we like how she kept it muted with her accessories and went for a neat bun and a pair of silver metallic heels.

If you are someone who likes to go all out, then make a strong statement just like Malaika in this stunning neon green gown by Amit Aggarwal. Featuring balloon sleeves, it also has a thigh-slit. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she paired it with neon green pointy heels, with smokey eyes.

Take cues from Disha Patani who was spotted donning a red thigh-slit dress. Red and silk is a lethal combination, and hands down, perfect for a date night or a party. The Malang actor’s look was styled with red strappy heels, and sleek golden earrings. She went for crimson red lips to match with her outfit. We just have one word to describe what we feel about the look: smitten!

If you like to be best described as the lady in black, Vaani Kapoor’s gown is the one for you. Featuring a sweetheart neckline, the actor ditched her accessories, letting the gown speak for itself. It is simple, yet sultry and elegant. You could add statement earrings to give it a hint of glam.

Big on sequins? This is the gown for you. Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in this head-to-toe sequined ensemble. The colour is electric and we love how she’s paired it with smokey eyes. Sometimes, less is not more. All you need is more, to pack that glam and turn heads!

