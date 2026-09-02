Gown inspired by 7 Layers of C-section: Story behind Miss World Uganda’s striking look

What if a couture gown could show what happens beneath the skin during a C-section? The intriguing idea came to life at the Miss World 2026 World Designer Award in Vietnam, where Miss Uganda 2026 left everyone mesmerised.

The gown, named Layers of Life, is inspired by the seven anatomical layers encountered during a Caesarean section. The fashion veterans are calling it a story of childbirth and the physical journey of mothers who undergo the surgery.

Ugandan designer Keesha Abdallah, the mind and hands behind the iconic gown, says the concept was personal, drawn from her experience as a new mother.

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Keesha Abdallah explained the concept in a video, “I had this crazy idea to turn the layers of childbirth into a couture gown… I wanted to create something fresh, original and highly inspired. I was inspired by the miracle of childbirth. We started by collecting different ideas of what childbirth means and what it’s like to be a new mom; this was a personal journey for me as well… Choosing the right colours was a real challenge because of the numerous shades on the market. Luckily enough, we found a number of shades I thought would work, but I also knew we were entering the trial-and-error zone of creativity.”.”