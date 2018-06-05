Esha Gupta tries to pull off a dramatic look; fails miserably

Esha Gupta stepped out in an Alpana gown. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Esha Gupta stepped out in an Alpana gown. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Esha Gupta was recently spotted at the shoot of the High Fever show and for the event, she chose to step out in a dramatic ensemble. The Alpana gown with a pastel peach bodice which featured a plisse ruffle detailing and black skirt was a boring pick.

Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the look with a pair of gold earrings from Viange, Misho rings and complemented the outfit with a pair of strappy heels from Truffle collection.

While the dress was nothing spectacular, we like the actor’s make-up. A dewy glow, soft smokey eyes and a pink lip complemented her attire nicely and Gupta rounded out her look with sleek middle-parted hair.

Earlier, we had seen Gupta try her hand at an Anamika Khanna tulle sari in blazing red. The fusion curation by Sharma had disappointed us, especially the broad belt that cinched the actor’s waist. Along with the loud outfit, Sharma had accessorised heavily and the pearl-studded choker from Amrapali Jewels looked like an unnecessary addition.

The actor had paired her sari with a sparkly pair of Jimmy Choo pumps.

