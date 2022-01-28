‘Gorpcore’ remains one of the most popular fashion trends, Lyst Index reveals; here’s what it means

Fashion is an ever-evolving industry that continues to shift and grow. Towards the end of 2021, the fashion world mourned the tragic death of Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton; and also witnessed silver screen drama in House of Gucci and some impeccable fashion in TV series like Succession, And Just Like That, Emily in Paris and even Squid Game.

All of these, along with rising Covid-19 cases induced by the Omicron variant across the world, impacted fashion trends in the last quarter of the year, according to The Lyst Index for Q4 2021. Taking into account factors like Lyst shopper behaviour, Google search data, social media mentions and engagement statistics worldwide, the quarterly ranking is all about fashion’s hottest brands and products.

The fashion trend that stood out and continued to remain one of the most popular is the ‘Gorpcore’ trend. “The ‘gorpcore’ trend has remained popular throughout the year, with an uptick in the fourth quarter as consumers sought technical outerwear and footwear that can withstand the elements,” Lyst stated.

Wondering what gorpcore means? The phrase was coined by author Jason Chen in The Cut back in 2017, inspired by the expression “good ol’ raisins and peanuts”, a colloquial way to describe trail mix. It refers to the rise of fashionable yet functional outdoor staples.

While it is a pre-pandemic term, its influence saw a significant rise in the pandemic. “With health and political uncertainty rising again, a survivalist element began to filter into fashion too,” Lyst said.

“The pandemic has fundamentally shifted consumers’ expectations; in uncertain times, movement and functionality have become key purchasing criteria for many fashion lovers,” said Camilla Clarkson, communications director at Lyst, according to The Independent.

“It’s clear that pieces described as gorpcore or ‘technical’ have been resonating with consumers, a good indication that practicality is here to stay as the world embraces the new ‘normal’,” she added.

From puffer jackets and fleece jackets to trainers — all form part of the larger gorpcore umbrella. In the Lyst’s 10 most popular items of the quarter, many of them tap into the gorpcore trend.

The Prada Re-Nylon bucket hat, which ranked second in the list for women’s items, is a part of this trend. Others include the Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket (third), blue and brown crochet balaclavas from Miu Miu (ninth) and a pair of padded nylon slip-on shoes from Prada (fifth).

In the men’s list, gorpcore items included the Prada Re-Nylon puffer jacket (third place), Moncler Cuvellier short down jacket (fourth) and the bright orange Acr’Teryx’s Alpha SV jacket (seventh).

According to the Index, Balenciaga retained its position as the hottest brand in the world for the second successive quarter. Additionally, the festive season brought an increase in demand for partywear. “While going-out styles have diversified in recent quarters, to include categories such as party knitwear and party pyjamas, Nensi Dojaka’s sheer tulle bustier top, Gucci and Balenciaga’s The Hacker Project crystal jacket (worn by Beyoncé) and Saint Laurent’s 68 crystal-embellished boots (seen on Hailey Bieber) were among the most-wanted specific items,” according to The Lyst Index.

Finally, it noted that initiatives with NFTs and gaming platforms made headlines in the fashion world along with brands experimenting with metaverse-inspired virtual experiences and commerce. “The future for fashion more broadly seems to lie in entertainment, collaboration and community,” Lyst concluded.

