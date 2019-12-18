Good Newwz promotions: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sharp sleek looks are on point

Wish you had something similar in your own closet this season? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Wish you had something similar in your own closet this season? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Ditching tailored suits for a bit, Kareena Kapoor stepped out in denim separates which seem to be a nice fit for the winter chill. During the promotions of Good Newwz, she stepped out in a note-worthy look by Nisse. She styled her not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble with pointed-toe black booties and a minimal delicate gold and diamond necklace by Tasheen Diamond Art.

But the one thing that lifted the regular denim on denim look was the see-through mesh black turtleneck top that broke the monotony of her head-to-toe denim outfit. Keeping with the sharp aesthetic of her outfit, she opted for a high-definition cat-eye makeup while keeping the rest of her face nude. A wet-look high bun finished out the look.

For media interactions in the capital, she stepped out with her Good Newwz team. Styled by Rhea Kapoor for the event, she went for navy blue custom made Bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore which had some stunning gold brooches by Gehna Jewellers.

The 39-year-old donned the monotone attire and looked regal. Kapoor’s royal couture blue jacket with asymmetrical hemlines was paired with cigarette pants of the same colour.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, for the event, she went for navy blue custom made Bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore. (Source: APH Images) Styled by Rhea Kapoor, for the event, she went for navy blue custom made Bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore. (Source: APH Images)

We all know Kapoor is a Gucci girl, which she often opts for in her airport looks, but recently while travelling from Mumbai, she went for a cosy oversized hoodie with the slogan “I’d rather be at home”, from the Ashish x Clove collaboration. The red and black outfit gave a perfect Christmassy vibe and also showed how we can add colour to our winter outfits.

With the red sweatshirt being the star of her outfit, the Veere Di Wedding actor kept things simple in the accessory department for her flight. A pair of black sunglasses and brown lace-up boots were her picks for the day, but there was no missing the drama her leopard print tote bag added to her otherwise laid back ensemble.

