Good Newwz promotions: Kareena Kapoor Khan is here to brighten up your day with this yellow outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan, truth be told, is possibly looking her best of late. The actor has been busy promoting her film, Good Newwz and has been looking stunning. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she was recently spotted in a yellow ensemble from the label Dundas. The flowy outfit stood out for the way it hung loose, yet was accentuated with a matching belt at the waist.

The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre, and absolutely minimal make-up and that is precisely what worked for the look.

She looked stunning in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She looked stunning in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She looked pretty as a button in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She looked pretty as a button in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was spotted in denim separates. The not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble was teamed with pointed-toe black footwear and a delicate gold and diamond necklace by Tasheen Diamond Art. The look, however, stood out for the see-through mesh black turtleneck top that she wore with it.

A wet-look high bun rounded out the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) A wet-look high bun rounded out the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She styled her not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble with a black top. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She styled her not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble with a black top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was also seen looking absolutely royal in a navy blue custom made Bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore. Styled by Rhea again, the outfit was accessorised with stunning gold brooches by Gehna Jewellers. The royal blue jacket with asymmetrical hemlines was paired with cigarette pants of the same colour, and it was hard to look away from her.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, for the event, she went for navy blue custom made Bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore. (Source: APH Images) Styled by Rhea Kapoor, for the event, she went for navy blue custom made Bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore. (Source: APH Images)

