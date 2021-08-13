‘Gone all out with jewellery and tattoos’: Stylist says of Sonakshi Sinha’s look for ‘Bhuj’

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India releases on August 13. Ahead of the film’s release, celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani took to Instagram to share her experience of styling Sonakshi for the film.

Sharing a clip from the song ‘Ramo Ramo‘, the stylist revealed that the actor is essaying the role of a Gujarati and went on to share the process that went behind putting her wardrobe together. “I have a lot of beautiful childhood memories of dressing up in white and red and going for garba.. daadi giving me some of her traditional jewellery and explained what each of it is called; I’ve managed to use most of all I know here,” she wrote.

She further wrote that the actor was wearing “a traditional Gujrati gherdaar chaniyo (ghaghra), with an abla kaapdu (mirror work blouse blouse) and odhni (chunni) in white and red, which usually is our favorite combination for Garba during Navaratri.” The look was pulled together with traditional jewellery, about which she elaborated further.

“We’ve had a lot of fun and gone all out with jewellery and tattoos as well. The maang tika is called tikdo, the earrings are vedhla’s or kundal, the nose ring is a nakvesar, the necklace is called a haslo, kamar patti is called kandoro, payals are jhanjra’s, the broad bangles are called paatla’s or baloya’s and thin ones are called chudli’s. The beautiful green tattoo’s were a tradition and are called chundna (I think that means inscription),” she wrote.