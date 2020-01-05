Golden Globes: Some memorable looks over the years

We all will wait for tomorrow to check the recent looks. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh) We all will wait for tomorrow to check the recent looks. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

The 77th Golden Globe Awards is about to take place and as usual it promises to be an event filled with heavy dosage of fashion and talent. A good way to know what to expect is to look back at the memorable fashion moments. As you gear up to watch, dissect and analyse the winners and the snubs, here are some of our pics of the memorable fashion moments from the awards from a couple of years.

Lady Gaga (2019)

Lady Gaga is known for her dramatic fashion choices. (Photo: AP) Lady Gaga is known for her dramatic fashion choices. (Photo: AP)

Nominated for Best Actress for her role in A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga turned stunned and how. Known for her dramatic sartorial fashion choices, she channelled some old Hollywood glamour in a custom Valentino Couture gown. The strapless gown had a long trail and the singer leaving no stone unturned tinted her blonde hair to powder-blue to match the hue of her dress. The look was accessorised with a lovely diamond neckpiece from Tiffany & Co.

Rosamund Pike (2019)

Rosamund Pike made quite a statement at the red carpet last year. (Source: AP) Rosamund Pike made quite a statement at the red carpet last year. (Source: AP)

The actor was seen donning a Givenchy outfit that worked extremely well with her svelte frame extremely well. The ensemble stood out for the sequined jacket. With deeply contoured cheeks and a neutral lip, the actor turned heads.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper (2019)

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper had made heads turn last year. (Source: AP) Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper had made heads turn last year. (Source: AP)

In what was possibly their last appearance together, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper had made heads turn last year. The supermodel looked stunning in a body-hugging golden embellished gown while Cooper was seen in a white tuxedo by Gucci.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2017)

Priyanka Chopra stunned and how. (Photo: File) Priyanka Chopra stunned and how. (Photo: File)

The Quantico star had turned up in style looking lovely in a gold in a sleek, body-hugging and intricately sequined gown. The look was completed with matt-dark lip, smokey eye and the diamond pendant went perfectly with the outfit.

Deepika Padukone (2017)

The same year, Padukone too was spotted at the Golden Globes Instyle after party where the actor looked lovely in a canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown.

Jennifer Lawrence (2016)

Jennifer Lawrence looked lovely in this red outfit. (Photo: AP) Jennifer Lawrence looked lovely in this red outfit. (Photo: AP)

Lawrence had looked absolutely stunning in this red Dior gown. She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her film Joy. We loved the smart cuts and the way it was accessorised with a diamond neckpiece.

Julianne Moore (2016)

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Moore, quite literally dazzled in this midnight blue Tom Ford gown. The look was accessorised with Chopard jewellery. Soft smokey brown eyes and a pink neutral lip pulled the look together.

Jennifer Lopez (2016)

Jennifer Lopez dazzled and how. (Source: Reuters) Jennifer Lopez dazzled and how. (Source: Reuters)

If Lopez is at the red carpet, it is only fair to expect her to make a statement, and well she did. She looked gorgeous in a yellow caped Giambattista Valli gown. And if you look closer, you can even spot the 200 carats of diamonds she flaunted with ease at the red carpet.

Zendaya (2016)

Zendaya looked gorgeous in red. (Source: Reuters) Zendaya looked gorgeous in red. (Source: Reuters)

Zendaya made heads turn and how in this gorgeous red Marchesa red tiered dress. She kept her hairdo simple and let her outfit do all the talking.

