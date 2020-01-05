Indians who aced Golden Globes with their impeccable fashion sense

The 77th Golden Globe Awards take place in Los Angeles, California on Sunday evening. (Photo: File/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The 77th Golden Globe Awards take place in Los Angeles, California on Sunday evening. (Photo: File/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Like many Hollywood awards shows, the Golden Globes make headlines beyond the nominees: for red carpet statements, impassioned speeches and jokes made at the expensive of the star-studded audience.

Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the show is known for its relatively relaxed atmosphere; there’s an open bar, table seating that allows guests to mingle freely, and an anything-goes spirit that has resulted in many viral moments over the years. Add to that showstopping red-carpet looks, controversial hosts and rousing political speeches, and you have one of the most memorable awards ceremonies on the calendar.

This year’s Golden Globes will be hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais for a record fifth time.

Meat has been taken off the menu at this year’s Golden Globe Awards dinner

This image released by the Golden Globe Awards shows a dish of king oyster mushroom scallops on a bed of wild mushroom risotto with roasted Brussels sprouts. The dish will be served at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Photo: AP) This image released by the Golden Globe Awards shows a dish of king oyster mushroom scallops on a bed of wild mushroom risotto with roasted Brussels sprouts. The dish will be served at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Photo: AP) This year, the awards night will serve the traditional fish dinner in favour of a more sustainable option: a plant-based vegan menu. According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the menu will include an appetiser of chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth, king oyster mushrooms cooked and presented to call to mind scallops for the main dish, with wild mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils. The move comes as talk of climate change and adopting more environmentally-friendly methods continues into 2020. Appearances over the past years The Annual Golden Globe Awards in the past have seen a host of celebrities adding glamour to the red carpet. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone and Neena Gupta have added charm over the years. Take a look at how they left us and the fans mesmerised. Priyanka looked nothing less than ethereal. (Photo: File) Priyanka looked nothing less than ethereal. (Photo: File)

For the Golden Globes held in 2017, the Quantico star showed up dipped in gold in a sleek, body-hugging and intricately sequined gown. She let the hair down in loose waves, her matt-dark lip, sensuous smokey eye and the diamond pendant went perfectly with the attire.

Deepika Padukone

