Indians who aced Golden Globes with their impeccable fashion sense

Like many Hollywood awards shows, the Golden Globes make headlines beyond the nominees: for red carpet statements, impassioned speeches and jokes made at the expensive of the star-studded audience.
Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the show is known for its relatively relaxed atmosphere; there’s an open bar, table seating that allows guests to mingle freely, and an anything-goes spirit that has resulted in many viral moments over the years. Add to that showstopping red-carpet looks, controversial hosts and rousing political speeches, and you have one of the most memorable awards ceremonies on the calendar.
This year’s Golden Globes will be hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais for a record fifth time.
This year, the awards night will serve the traditional fish dinner in favour of a more sustainable option: a plant-based vegan menu. According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the menu will include an appetiser of chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth, king oyster mushrooms cooked and presented to call to mind scallops for the main dish, with wild mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils. The move comes as talk of climate change and adopting more environmentally-friendly methods continues into 2020.
Appearances over the past years
The Annual Golden Globe Awards in the past have seen a host of celebrities adding glamour to the red carpet. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone and Neena Gupta have added charm over the years. Take a look at how they left us and the fans mesmerised.
For the Golden Globes Instyle after-party, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress had chosen a canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown. We just have to say, she looked stunning. Back in 2017, she experimented with her hairstyle and make-up. The diva ditched her famous and probably her favourite sleek, centre-parted hair for a very pretty retro-inspired wavy hairdo and it was gorgeous. The brown-hue make-up and soft smoky eyes complemented her gown perfectly.
Neena Gupta
View this post on Instagram
At the Golden Globes Awards after party! Wearing @wendellrodricks #goldenglobes2019
Dressed in a plain off-white sari by ace designer Wendell Rodrick, the 2019 Golden Globe awards saw Gupta styled her six yards with a shimmery blouse. We think she looked lovely in the monotone ensemble. A classic bindi, traditional earrings, silver clutch and a pastel stole rounded out her look. Full points to her for carrying it with elegance.
Manasvi Mamgai
View this post on Instagram
Former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai, who made her debut at the Golden Globes in 2019, stood out in a satin pastel pink sari. For the hair and make-up, she decided to go minimal. While her hair was left open in soft curls, for the make-up she went for a neutral palette and blush pink lips.What do you think of these looks?
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App