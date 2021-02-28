Golden Globes: Kate Hudson recalls avoiding wardrobe malfunction in 2005

This year, the Golden Globes might be a bit different, but not long ago, it used to be a physical event. And celebrities turned up in their best attire. Which also meant there were plenty of backstories. One such story was shared by actor Kate Hudson in an interview with the People magazine recently. She revealed that in 2005, when she looked striking in an off-shoulder brown Versace gown with a cut-out detail, she also dreaded a wardrobe malfunction. The report informs that the actor was scared the outfit was about to split in the duration of the show and the memory is more enduring, for she sat next to the late musician, Prince.

“I spent the Golden Globes not being able to sit. I was sitting, actually, next to Prince,” Hudson was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

“I was trying. I was sideways,” The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor recounted, revealing how Prince had reacted to the whole thing. “He just thought it was so funny. And God rest his soul, but I was sideways the whole time. And then if I sat too much, the whole dress would have split. That was a bit of a malfunction.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

She also added that nowhere did she expect that anything could go wrong. “We didn’t even think about it.” The Golden Globes for this year is scheduled to take place on March 1.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle