Golden Globes 2021: Mad Men actors Kiernan Shipka and January Jones repeat outfits from 10 years ago

The Golden Globes may have been a virtual affair this year, but the style and glamour quotient matched up to the physical event at all levels. While many celebrities were seen wearing custom creations for the night, actors Kiernan Shipka and January Jones — who were seen together in Mad Men — took the sustainable route and repeated their outfits from 10 years ago! Needless to say, they both not only looked gorgeous but also impressed many with their decision.

Shipka took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her co-star and wrote: “hey @januaryjones I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago.”

Check out her post below:

Shipka — who played Sally Draper on the show — effortlessly pulled off the dress that she had worn when she was only 10 years old! Much like a decade ago, she stunned in the dark plum velvet dress that featured balloon sleeves and a lace collar.

Check out this year’s look below.

She looked lovely! (Photo: kiernanshipka/ Instagram) She looked lovely! (Photo: kiernanshipka/ Instagram)

Jones, too, took to her social media and wrote: “Squeezed into this beauty today. 10 years ago Versace made my dream dress for the GG awards.” She looked gorgeous as ever!

This time, however, Jones styled her outfit with barely-there makeup and pink tinted lip gloss. She wore her hair in a messy way. “10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits,” she added.

Check out the 2011 Golden Globes look below.

The look comprised of a bold red lip which perfectly went with her gown. (Photo: januaryjones/ Instagram) The look comprised of a bold red lip which perfectly went with her gown. (Photo: januaryjones/ Instagram)

