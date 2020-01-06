Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks stunning on the red carpet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas did it again! She made a stunning entry at the 77th Golden Globes Awards. (Photo: AP) Priyanka Chopra Jonas did it again! She made a stunning entry at the 77th Golden Globes Awards. (Photo: AP)

The Golden Globes 2020 officially signals the beginning of awards season — an annual gathering of the biggest players in the film and TV industry, setting the stage for the SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Oscars. Honouring the best in film and American television of 2019, the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The star-studded event is being attended by many celebrities, including actor Priyanka Chopra, who made a stunning entry with husband Nick Jonas.

The impeccably fashionable actor opted for a blush pink strapless gown with a sleek train. The Sky is Pink actor accessorised her look with a diamond neckpiece by Bvlgari and a pair of simple studs. In the hair and make-up department, she opted for hair styled in soft retro waves, soft brown smokey eyes, lightly contoured cheeks and deep red lips.

The Sky is Pink actor accessorised her look with a diamond neck-piece by Bvlgari. (Source: AP) The Sky is Pink actor accessorised her look with a diamond neck-piece by Bvlgari. (Source: AP)

Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a double-breasted tuxedo. The couple simply looked, wow! She was also seen actively posting stories while getting dressed for the event. Take a look below.

She posted a picture of her dog too! (Source: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram) She posted a picture of her dog too! (Source: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Priyank Chopra as seen getting ready for the Golden Globes Awards. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram) Priyank Chopra as seen getting ready for the Golden Globes Awards. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Others present at the 77th Golden Globe Awards were actors Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston among the others. Check out the pictures below.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston looked stunning at the Golden Globe Awards. (Source: AP) Jennifer Aniston looked stunning at the Golden Globe Awards. (Source: AP)

Jennifer Aniston is kicking off 2020 with a great tan, great glam and another dazzling black dress indeed! The star stuck to her style preferences – and dazzled – by walking the Golden Globe Awards red carpet in a strapless black gown with a ruffled bodice and belt detail from Dior.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, as always, dressed to impress. (Source: AP) Jennifer Lopez, as always, dressed to impress. (Source: AP)

Jennifer looked lovely in a while Valentino gown featuring a gold and emerald green bow detail the bodice. Her look was pulled together with a gorgeous diamond and emerald neck piece by Harry Winston Colombian. She donned her signature J.Lo glow but instead of sticking to her usual long wavy hair, she opted for a chic updo with braids wrapped around her bun.

Which look did you like the most?

