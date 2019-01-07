Golden Globe Awards 2019: Are exposed bras the new trend?

The Golden Globe Awards 2019 saw a host of celebrities adding glamour to the red carpet. While sequin, and ballroom gowns, like always, took centrestage, we spotted a new trend on the red carpet – exposed bras.

Celebrities like Constance Wu and Emily Blunt flaunted their exposed bra outfits at the Golden Globes Awards and from what it looks like, it might as well be the next trend.

Emily Blunt

With intricate lace detailing, Emily Blunt graced the Golden Globe Awards in a beautiful Alexander McQueen gown. The actor, we think, looked rather ravishing. Hair tied into a bun and minimal accessories rounded out her look well.

Alison Brie

The Glow actor, Alison Brie walked the red carpet in a beautiful flowing baby blue tulle gown. She added an interesting element to the Vera Wang dress by pairing it with a shimmery sequin bra.

Heidi Klum

For the Golden Globe Awards 2019, Heidi Klum picked a black Monique Lhuillier dress that featured flower detailing on it and an exposed corset bra.

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians actor attended the Golden Globe Awards in a gorgeous nude tulle ballgown that featured a see through corset bra and an orange belt detailing around the waist. Accessorising her outfit with a statement necklace and a pair of earrings, she let her outfit do the talking.

Do you like this trend?