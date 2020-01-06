Golden Globes 2020: The trend that ruled the red carpet

Sleeves of all colours and silhouettes added to the glamour of the red carpet. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Sleeves of all colours and silhouettes added to the glamour of the red carpet. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

There were oodles of gorgeous looks that graced the Golden Globes red carpet. But there was one trend that seems to have stood out prominently. Sure, tuxedos and pink gowns had their moment, but it was the puffy, voluminous statement sleeve that really caught our attention at the star-studded awards show.

We know 2019 was high on statement sleeves, which was also one of the biggest fashion trends of the year. And though we expected to see more of it in the new year, we had no idea it would make a greater impact so early in the year, that too on the red carpet. Perhaps the actors got a memo about the dramatic trend, not that we mind one bit.

Statement sleeves have been a major trend over the last few seasons, whether they appeared in sweet and colourful cropped versions for spring and summer or spotted on cosy sweaters for the cooler fall and winter months. But the celebrities at this year’s Golden Globes awards really took the look to a new level with their designer ensembles. Who knew puffy sleeves could be so elevated and chic? These actors obviously did.

Keep reading to see seven celebrities who aced puff-sleeve red carpet looks.

Olivia Colman’s sleeves are so pretty, a fan actually Olivia Colman’s sleeves are so pretty, a fan actually tweeted they wanted to live in them! (Photo:AP)

While most statement sleeves have been of the puffier kind, Isla Fisher’s drapey, bell sleeves are as stylish. (Photo: AP) While most statement sleeves have been of the puffier kind, Isla Fisher’s drapey, bell sleeves are as stylish. (Photo: AP)

Dakota Fanning gave us major Cinderella vibes with these sweet puffy sleeves in lavender. (Photo: AP) Dakota Fanning gave us major Cinderella vibes with these sweet puffy sleeves in lavender. (Photo: AP)

My Name is Dolemite actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph owned the red carpet in this ensemble. But if were the statement sleeves that stole the limelight. (Photo: AP) My Name is Dolemite actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph owned the red carpet in this ensemble. But if were the statement sleeves that stole the limelight. (Photo: AP)

We love Kaitlyn Dever’s ensemble — from the print to the hues, and of course, the puffy sleeves. (Photo: AP) We love Kaitlyn Dever’s ensemble — from the print to the hues, and of course, the puffy sleeves. (Photo: AP)

Who better than Killing Eve actor Jodie Comer to rock this emerald green gown with puffy sleeves?. (Photo: AP) Who better than Killing Eve actor Jodie Comer to rock this emerald green gown with puffy sleeves?. (Photo: AP)

As if the colour of her gown wasn’t enough to make a bright statement, the bishop sleeves on Zoey Deutch’s dress really makes this Fendi number a standout. (Photo: AP) As if the colour of her gown wasn’t enough to make a bright statement, the bishop sleeves on Zoey Deutch’s dress really makes this Fendi number a standout. (Photo: AP)

Which look do you like the most?

