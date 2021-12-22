Golden girl Alia Bhatt looks radiant in Sabyasachi lehenga set

Alia Bhatt is busy promoting one of her next movies, Brahmāstra, with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji, and as always, has been setting massive style goals!

She was earlier on a promo tour for RRR wherein she sported classy, old-school, and superbly elegant traditional attire in saris and salwar suits.

And while we have seen Alia don many lehenga sets from some of the best designers in the country, her latest look is one that deserves mention.

Alia’s stylist Ami Patel shared her outfit pictures on Instagram wherein the Highway star looked radiant in a lehenga set from Sabyasachi. The velvet dupatta and choli along with a tulle lehenga skirt brought together shades from the nude and golden palette to make a strong fashion statement.

Her jewellery was kept limited to a pair of golden dangler earrings and a statement golden ring. Her nude makeup and wavy tresses completed the look with regality.

The actor was earlier seen in a bomber jacket that was all bling and shimmer, styled with a metallic blue zip up mini skirt.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, her accessories consisted of just a pair of rings for a chic, updated athleisure look.

