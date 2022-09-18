scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Gold hoops are the celebrity-approved accessory of the season

Gold hoops — chic, catchy, cool. Here's why we (and various B-town celebs) think so!

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Brahmastra. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Gold hoops have been around for quite some time. However, as more celebrities started donning them a lot more frequently than before they have become a must-have accessory. Gold hoops have a timeless quality — they go with everything, and, in our opinion, are slightly more edgy than silver hoops. They’re chic, eye catchy, and can add a dash of glamour to your look.

While thick gold hoops can really amp up your casual denim look,  thin gold hoops can often be paired with florals and pastel colours. They also go well with traditional and western outfits.

Here’s a list of celebrities who have hopped on the trend and sported the hoops:

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor‘s sizzling photoshoot includes a pair of huge gold hoops that rounded off the look of the actor.

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been spotted donning gold hoops during various promotional events for her recently released film, Brahmāstra, and even otherwise.
Here are her most recent looks, all featuring different types of gold hoops.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looks fresh and preppy in this ad wearing the accessory of the season.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s commercial with sister Nupur Sanon features her wearing gold hoops both on the magazine cover and in the commercial. The hoops look regal and add a bit of oomph to her overall look.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Speaking of sunshine, Mira Rajput Kapoor is drenched in some during golden hour in this post wearing the gold hoops.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

 

