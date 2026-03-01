Gold, grace, and goddesses: Actors mastering the temple jewellery look

South Indian temple jewellery was once mostly associated with classical dance, bridal wear, and family heirlooms. Today, it has found a place in mainstream fashion, with many from the film and fashion world choosing authentic pieces over stylised replicas. Traditionally crafted in 22k gold using repoussé techniques, temple jewellery is a perfect blend of sacred iconography and regional artistry. What makes it unique is its goddess motifs, such as Lakshmi and Shiva; classic forms, including kasu malas and Lakshmi harams; and handcrafted detailing that holds both cultural and visual meaning.

In recent years, several actors have worn traditional temple jewellery at weddings, in campaigns, and at public appearances, helping reposition it as living heritage rather than a ceremonial costume. Here are five such actresses who looked stunning in temple jewellery.