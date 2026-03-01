Gold, grace, and goddesses: Actors mastering the temple jewellery look

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
South Indian temple jewellery was once mostly associated with classical dance, bridal wear, and family heirlooms. Today, it has found a place in mainstream fashion, with many from the film and fashion world choosing authentic pieces over stylised replicas. Traditionally crafted in 22k gold using repoussé techniques, temple jewellery is a perfect blend of sacred iconography and regional artistry. What makes it unique is its goddess motifs, such as Lakshmi and Shiva; classic forms, including kasu malas and Lakshmi harams; and handcrafted detailing that holds both cultural and visual meaning.
In recent years, several actors have worn traditional temple jewellery at weddings, in campaigns, and at public appearances, helping reposition it as living heritage rather than a ceremonial costume. Here are five such actresses who looked stunning in temple jewellery.
At her January 2022 Goa wedding, Mouni Roy paired a white Kasavu saree with a layered temple jewellery set that leaned fully into Kerala bridal tradition. A Lakshmi repoussé haar, deity-motif choker, matha patti, kamar bandh, and pearl-drop jhumkas created a striking silhouette. Roy’s stunning ensemble radiated the perfect ceremonial yet contemporary look.
Deepika Padukone’s 2018 Konkani wedding look — a red Kanjeevaram saree anchored by temple-inspired gold jewellery — instantly became a modern bridal reference. A Lakshmi-detailed choker, engraved matha patti, jhumkas, and stamped kadas gave the ensemble ritual depth. She later revisited temple styling with a mango-motif rani haar, reinforcing heritage jewellery as timeless rather than one-occasion wear.
Known for championing handloom and heritage dressing, Balan’s wedding jewellery embraced temple tradition without dilution. A kasu mala layered over a Lakshmi haram, paired with peacock-repoussé jhumkas and classic bangles, emphasised authenticity and continuity, presenting temple jewellery as an enduring cultural craft.
During a 2024 campaign appearance, Rashmika Mandanna styled a gem-studded Lakshmi haram with peacock-repoussé jhumkas over a vibrant silk saree. The youthful presentation introduced temple jewellery to newer audiences, showing how traditional gold pieces can feel fresh while preserving sacred design language.
Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sonam Kapoor went for a temple jewellery avatar for a maternity photoshoot. The Delhi 6 actress incorporated her mother’s heirloom temple necklace, layered over pearl work. Lakshmi medallions and vine-detailed earrings added to her look, highlighting how temple jewellery often carries generational memory alongside visual grandeur.