‘Goddess of looks in our country’: How Namrata Soni created Sonam Kapoor’s ‘iconic’ Cannes look

Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni recently opened up about the creative journey behind one of Sonam Kapoor’s most memorable Cannes Film Festival appearances: the Anamika Khanna sari look that went on to become a defining moment on the prestigious red carpet.

In a podcast with luxury lifestyle influencer Masoom Minawala, Soni described it as her “most iconic and most favourite” creation with the Neerja actor and her sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor. She opened up about how the team wanted to create something deeply rooted in Indian identity while still fitting the grandeur of an international red carpet.

“My most iconic and most favourite look was the Anamika Khanna sari with the cape, where we did a liner and a berry lip. That embodied India through and through,” Soni said.