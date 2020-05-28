Glow in summer with this DIY using 2 products

This will surely make you feel vacay-ready! (Photo: Getty) This will surely make you feel vacay-ready! (Photo: Getty)

There is no greater feeling than a warm beach glow on your body in summer. While we aren’t going on our yearly vacation anytime soon, nothing is stopping us from creating that vibe. So why not make a few summer coolers, put on a straw hat, apply some lotion, play beach music and chill at home? But just in case you are out of a body highlighter, we have an easy DIY which will come to your rescue. This one is super pocket-friendly and will give you great results. Check out how to make one for yourself below!

All you have to do is get your hands on a highlighter or shiny bronzer and scrape some of it. Now add this to your bottle of baby oil or coconut oil and give it a good shake. Apply it on your legs, neck and wherever else you wish to. Trust us, it will make you feel like you just returned from a tropical vacation.

This is the perfect time to bring your skincare routine into place. (Photo: Getty) This is the perfect time to bring your skincare routine into place. (Photo: Getty)

If you are someone who loves all things beauty and skincare, here are a few easy DIYs you will enjoy trying:

We hope you aren’t missing out on these skincare steps while you are at home. Stay at home and amp up your beauty routine.

Will you try this DIY?

