Global Citizen Live: Priyanka Chopra opts for designer Prabal Gurung’s tea dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with a host of musicians, came together for the Global Citizen Live event in Paris on Saturday. For the occasion, the actor was seen in an Earth-themed dress from designer Prabal Gurung. Styled by Law Roach, the look was understated and chic.

The flowy dress, in keeping with the theme, was a combination of Earth colours like oceanic and dark blue, complemented with hues of green. The little detailing accentuated her waist really well. The look was pulled together with hair styled in soft waves. She looked lovely as she posed against the Eiffel Tower.

The dress is described as the “[c]oastal Blue And Black Floral Embossed Cloque Hand-embroidered Intarsia Tea Dress⁠” on the designer’s website.

The global icon and fashion inspiration has never shied away from experimenting with her looks. She recently featured on the cover of Vogue and her looks were all path-breaking in their own ways.

Sharing the pictures, she shared, “My first Vogue India cover was 15 years ago… I was one of their first cover stars. Now with my 11th @vogueindia cover, and with my new relationship as Bvlgari’s Global Ambassador, this collab seems so perfect.” And true to her words, all her looks were accessorised with stunning Bvlgari diamond jewellery.

