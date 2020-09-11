5 easy steps to recreate Suhana Khan’s glam metallic pink eye look

Would you like to recreate this look? (Photo: Suhana Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It is safe to say that Suhana Khan is one of the most relatable millennials; and her Instagram feed in sheer proof of that. From pictures of extravagant vacations to her chic fashion looks, the daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan keeps sharing snippets of her life with her fans, giving them major goals. So it not surprising that Suhanan thoroughly impressed us with her makeup skills in her latest stories on Instagram. The look is easy to recreate and requires minimal products.

So check out these 5 easy steps if you want to recreate the same and have a glamorous weekend!

Suhana recently posted this picture on her account. (Photo: Suhana Khan/ Instagram) Suhana recently posted this picture on her account. (Photo: Suhana Khan/ Instagram)

Steps to achieve this look

Begin with a primer so that your makeup stays on for longer. Conceal your under eyes and apply a sheer coverage foundation for a luminous base. Blend it all with a damp beauty blender.

Set it with a loose setting powder and bake under your eyes. Apply a muted pink shade on the eyelids and blend the harsh corners out.

Using your fingertips, apply glitter on the inner corner of your eyes. Use a kajal to line your waterline and smudge out the sides carefully for a slight cat-eye effect. You can also use an earbud for the same.

Finish it with a few coats of mascara and apply a generous amount of blush.

Using a dark brown lip liner, outline your lips and fill it in with a slightly lighter lipstick for an ombre effect and a fuller pout. Finish it with clear gloss.

