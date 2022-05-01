scorecardresearch
It was bling and glam for Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The reality TV star chose to wear a form-fitting shimmery silver Balenciaga gown that flattered her figure

Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian news, Kim Kardashian fashion, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian at White House Correspondents' Dinner, indian express newsThe reality TV star shared some glamorous pictures from the evening, captioning them, "White House din din". (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian, who started dating comedian Pete Davidson recently — post divorce from rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West — went official on Instagram earlier this year, and has been sharing cute moments from their relationship on social media.

The 41-year-old made her White House Correspondents’ Dinner debut, and in attendance was her 28-year-old beau. The reality TV star shared some glamorous pictures from the evening on Instagram, captioning them, “White House din din”.

Kim was invited to the dinner — which celebrates the work of White House journalists and the media — on behalf of her new Hulu reality series called ‘The Kardashians‘ that launched in April, after Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended ceremoniously.

She chose to wear a stunning, form-fitting shimmery silver Balenciaga gown that flattered her figure. The mother-of-four chose to leave her hair loose, wearing a no-makeup look along with dainty Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian news, Kim Kardashian fashion, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian at White House Correspondents' Dinner, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Pete, on the other hand, went for a formal look, opting to wear a black blazer with white shirt, matching pants, a skinny tie and a pair of sunglasses to round it off. Interestingly, he wore a pair of Vans shoes that brought just a touch of cool.

 

A post shared by art8amby (@art8amby)

According to a People report, the dinner was hosted by Trevor Noah, and some other notable attendees included president Joe Biden, first lady Dr Jill Biden, Martha Stewart, and others.

