It was bling and glam for Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Kim Kardashian, who started dating comedian Pete Davidson recently — post divorce from rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West — went official on Instagram earlier this year, and has been sharing cute moments from their relationship on social media.
The 41-year-old made her White House Correspondents’ Dinner debut, and in attendance was her 28-year-old beau. The reality TV star shared some glamorous pictures from the evening on Instagram, captioning them, “White House din din”.
Kim was invited to the dinner — which celebrates the work of White House journalists and the media — on behalf of her new Hulu reality series called ‘The Kardashians‘ that launched in April, after Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended ceremoniously.
She chose to wear a stunning, form-fitting shimmery silver Balenciaga gown that flattered her figure. The mother-of-four chose to leave her hair loose, wearing a no-makeup look along with dainty Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.
Pete, on the other hand, went for a formal look, opting to wear a black blazer with white shirt, matching pants, a skinny tie and a pair of sunglasses to round it off. Interestingly, he wore a pair of Vans shoes that brought just a touch of cool.
According to a People report, the dinner was hosted by Trevor Noah, and some other notable attendees included president Joe Biden, first lady Dr Jill Biden, Martha Stewart, and others.
