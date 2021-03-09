Givenchy’s virtual show: Paul Walker’s daughter makes her runaway debut

She could be seen wearing an oversized black blazer teamed with a sheer skirt. (Source: Matthew M Williams/Instagram | Designed by Gargi SIngh)

Meadow Walker, late actor Paul Walker and Rebecca Soteros’ daughter, opened Givenchy’s virtual show. The 22-year-old shared a clip of the debut walk on Instagram and expressed gratitude.

“Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21. Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all,” she wrote.

She could be seen wearing an oversized black blazer teamed with a sheer skirt. This was paired with matching stockings. Her look stood out for the short crop hair and dramatic eye make-up. This was accessorised with an unconventional black choker. A CNN reports that Walker is signed to DNA Models.

Matthew Williams, the new creative director of Givenchy, who recently showcased his new Fall ’21 collection online also shared her photo on Instagram to which Meadow commented, “THANK YOU so so much! You’re incredible.”

With the ongoing pandemic, virtual has been a way out for several designers to showcase their collections. And this time celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and others were also seen participating.

What do you think of her look?

