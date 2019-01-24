Givenchy’s Spring’19 couture collection features bow backpacks and bold latex outfits

Toggle Menu
Givenchy, recently revealed its Spring 2019 haute couture collection and it's all things bold and beautiful.

Givenchy showcased the Spring 2019 collection in Paris recently. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Givenchy’s first female artistic director Clare Waight Keller sure knows how to get attention from the fashion police. For the ongoing fashion week in Paris, the designer showcased her collection, ‘Bleached Canvas’, that has been inspired by Givenchy’s past collections and then juxtaposed with futuristic fashion.

This time, the designer collaborated with Atsuko Kudo, a London-based latex specialist, who is also known for making Beyonce’s tour costumes. Featuring shiny latex leggings teamed with sheer lace dresses, mini dresses with extremely oversized sleeves, fringe dresses, embellishments, and intricate embroideries, the collection had interesting silhouettes.

While some of the outfits were simple and elegant, a perfect fit for the red carpet, the rest were not for the faint-hearted.

Take a look:

Givenchy’s Spring 2019 collection. (Source: AP)
Givenchy’s Spring 2019 collection. (Source: AP)
Givenchy’s Spring 2019 collection. (Source: AP)
Beautiful headwear pieces and dramatic make-up too formed part of the collection. (Source: AP)

But one note-worthy creation that we spotted on the ramp was their bow-backpack.

Bow-backpacks by Givenchy. (Instagram: Givenchy)

What do you think of the collection?

