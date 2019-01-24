Givenchy’s Spring’19 couture collection features bow backpacks and bold latex outfits

Givenchy’s first female artistic director Clare Waight Keller sure knows how to get attention from the fashion police. For the ongoing fashion week in Paris, the designer showcased her collection, ‘Bleached Canvas’, that has been inspired by Givenchy’s past collections and then juxtaposed with futuristic fashion.

Advertising

This time, the designer collaborated with Atsuko Kudo, a London-based latex specialist, who is also known for making Beyonce’s tour costumes. Featuring shiny latex leggings teamed with sheer lace dresses, mini dresses with extremely oversized sleeves, fringe dresses, embellishments, and intricate embroideries, the collection had interesting silhouettes.

While some of the outfits were simple and elegant, a perfect fit for the red carpet, the rest were not for the faint-hearted.

Take a look:

But one note-worthy creation that we spotted on the ramp was their bow-backpack.

Advertising

What do you think of the collection?