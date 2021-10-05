Givenchy ‘noose’ necklace comes under fire after being likened to Burberry’s 2019 ‘suicide hoodie’

Fashion can be dangerously weird, and many luxury fashion houses have been called out in the past for perpetuating problematic ideas through their clothes and accessories, all in the name of ‘creative expression’.

Fashion watchdog Diet Prada in its recent Instagram post, has shared pictures of two brands, mainly their bizarre accessories and items of clothing that appear to be actual nooses.

The first picture is that of the infamous Burberry noose, which was termed as “suicide hoodie” back in 2019. “You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck after the whole @Burberry noose hoodie debacle in 2019…” the Diet Prada caption accompanying the pictures reads.

A BBC report states that in 2019, Burberry had to apologise after it was criticised by one of its own models, Liz Kennedy, in a long post on Instagram, in which she said that “suicide is not fashion”.

“It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth,” she further stated.

And if you had thought that brands may learn something from such unpleasant experiences, especially after being called out, you are mistaken.

It seems that in its Spring 2022-Ready to Wear collection, Givenchy has added a necklace that seems dangerously similar to the noose hoodie. It resembles a half noose.

“This @givenchyofficial necklace that just came down the runway steers dangerously close to that same territory. Really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas… history repeats itself,” the Diet Prada caption reads.

Many people have since commented on the post, writing that the shock aspect of the collection could be a marketing gimmick.

A model presents a creation by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Spring/Summer 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week in Paris. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuente) A model presents a creation by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Spring/Summer 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week in Paris. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuente)

“It’s done on purpose … outrage marketing,” one person wrote.

“The amount of people who need to okay these designs before they’re put out…none of them thought, “mayyyyybe leave this bit out”????” another commented.

“How did this go through several people before this show and everyone thought this was ok. and also why am i not surprised,” someone else wrote.

In a world where mental health issues are still trivialised, fashion brands ought to be more responsible than to come up with collections which could potentially trigger a person.

What do you think?

