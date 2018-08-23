Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik celebrate Eid in style; dress up in ethnic wear

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid looked lovely in ethnic wear. (Source: waliyha.azad/Instagram) Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid looked lovely in ethnic wear. (Source: waliyha.azad/Instagram)

One of the cutest couples in Hollywood, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently celebrated Eid together at the singer’s home. What took us by surprise is that both of them opted for traditional wear and pulled it off beautifully. The supermodel was seen wearing an asymmetric orange and blue printed kurti from Pakistani brand, Janan that she styled with white trousers featuring a fringe hemline. Meanwhile, Malik opted for a white kurta and a maroon trouser. Needless to say, the couple looked lovely together.

The duo was spotted along with the Dawn Till Dusk singer’s mother Trisha Malik and sister Waliyha Azad, who also posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account. Azad was dressed in a white floral embroidered outfit and her mother picked a multi-coloured ensemble. Take a look at the photos here:

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrating Eid. (Source: waliyha.azad/Instagram) Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrating Eid. (Source: waliyha.azad/Instagram)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik along with his mother. (Source: waliyha.azad/Instagram) Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik along with his mother. (Source: waliyha.azad/Instagram)

Zayn Malik was seen celebrating Eid. (Source: waliyha.azad/Instagram) Zayn Malik was seen celebrating Eid. (Source: waliyha.azad/Instagram)

Zayn Malik along with Waliyha Azad (L) and Trisha Malik. (Source: waliyha.azad/Instagram) Zayn Malik along with Waliyha Azad (L) and Trisha Malik. (Source: waliyha.azad/Instagram)

Prior to this, we spotted Hadid carrying off a lemon yellow outfit by Prabal Gurung like a boss. She paired it with mustard pumps and bold red lips to accentuate her look. The same outfit was later spotted on Shraddha Kapoor who unlike Hadid, failed to impress us.

