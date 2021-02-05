Gigi Hadid shoots for fashion magazine cover just 10 weeks after childbirth

Gigi Hadid has featured on the cover of Vogue magazine’s March edition. The new mother shot for the cover just 10 weeks after giving birth to her daughter with Zayn Malik.

The 25-year-old looked stunning on the cover in a Prada coat, with her hair let down to her waist. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

This was Gigi’s first solo Vogue cover, said stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who put the look together. The cover was clicked by Ethan James Green. Her hair was styled by Jimmy Paul while her makeup was done by Dick Page.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid gives birth to a baby girl, take a look at this stunning maternity photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (@gabriellak_j)

Gigi gave birth to daughter Khai Hadid in September 2020, at her home in Pennsylvania. While her family was “proud”, they looked at her “in terror” at points. “When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually. I was an animal woman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Talking about her post-pregnancy body, the model said she was in no hurry to return to her previous size. “I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker. I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size zero,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” she told Vogue in the interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

The Vogue cover photoshoot was done early December in 2020, at a studio in Manhattan — it was the first time Gigi had left her daughter since birth, revealed Vogue. Gigi “has no nanny, no baby nurse, none of the traditional celebrity crutches of new motherhood.”

“You have a kid and you’re lying in bed together and you look over and you’re like, ‘Okay, what now?’ And you ask all of your friends the same questions, and everyone has a different answer. And that’s when you kind of realize that everyone figures it out for themselves,” the mother further said.