Gigi Hadid shares picture of a young model, calls her ‘major’

One act of kindness goes a long way. Recently supermodel Gigi Hadid showed the way, when she helped a fellow model by sharing the latter’s photo on Instagram. On Thursday, she shared a picture where model Nanga Awasum featured. Except, the latter’s face was not visible. One could, however, see she had stepped out in a knotted beige shirt paired with high-waist jeans. “Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen…,” she wrote, adding, “….was too… to get a pic of the front, but she was major”.

This went a long way, especially given that Gigi has 68 million followers on the photo sharing app. What happened next, was even better.

The 23-year-old model shared the screenshot and expressed regret of her face not being in the picture. “It’s the way @GiGiHadid would have changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way,” she wrote on Twitter.

Gigi retweeted it and wrote, “You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love Nanga!” earning several fans and love.

A report in People quoted an interview of the NYC model where she shared she was called ugly by many. “I’ve been told I was ugly, I’ve been turned down by so many agencies, I’ve been turned down by so many jobs and just to have someone like her see me and tell me that I was pretty and tell me I was major, it changed the trajectory of my month. After this, anything can happen,” was said to E!News.

