Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid give lessons on power dressing at Variety’s Power of Women 2019

Sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are names to reckon with in the international fashion industry. The two models always manage to impress with their distinct sartorial choices. So when the Hadid sisters recently attended Variety’s Power of Women 2019, it was no different.

Advertising

For the event, Gigi stepped out in a sky blue high neck top which featured a one-sided cape, pairing it with matching pants. She accessorised her ensemble with blue snakeskin pumps and gold hoops, that looked ultra chic. With hair tied in a sleek high ponytail, filled in brows, and nude glossy lips, she looked runway ready.

Check some of the pictures here.

On the other hand, sister Bella wore a brown faux leather pantsuit which featured flared pants. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. We, however, feel that her matching brown lipstick could have been replaced with something brighter.

Check some of the pictures here.

Back home too Bella seems to be a fashion inspiration for Bollywood celebrities as we have seen actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Yami Gautam donning attires striking similar to the ones work by the supermodel.

Advertising

Kapoor was seen stepping out of designer Manish Malhotra’s house in an eyelet white dress from the Australian brand Daisy and we couldn’t stop comparing it to Bella’s birthday dress from last year.

The flirty number with a lace-up corset motif, scoop neckline, and cap sleeves made for quite an impressive outfit. Kapoor wore it with her favourite white sneakers, and went for a sling bag that complemented her outfit. Hair styled into natural waves, and a nude make-up palette rounded out her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Last year, Bella Hadid, turned heads on the street wearing the same dress on her birthday.

Similarly, the Uri actor wore a rip-off dress from Hema Kaul’s collection with a diamond choker. Styled by Aastha Sharma, Gautam kept her make-up simple and styled her hair into beautiful waves.

The supermodel had picked the same body-hugging, off-shoulder Dior gown that she had styled with red pointed pumps and a Dior earring and necklace set.