Gigi Hadid looks stunning in black and white maternity photoshoot

The supermodel looked ethereal in the portraits. (Source: Gigi Hadid/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

In the month of many announcements, Gigi Hadid recently made her pregnancy ‘Instagram official’. The supermodel shared some stunning black and white portraits of herself looking ethereal with the baby bump. “Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes,” she wrote.

In the pictures shared by the supermodel, Gigi can be seen wearing flowy dresses, giving the images a dream-like quality. She played with her hairdo, going from an intricate braided look to a wet hairstyle.

Here are some of the pictures.

Closer home, actor Anushka Sharma shared similar news on the photo-sharing app. The Zero actor looked lovely in a short black and white polka dots dress from the label Nicholas. The outfit was cinched at the waist, thereby accentuating the baby bump. Her husband, Virat Kohli too was by her side, spotted in a grey T-shirt paired with white track pants.

What do you think about her pictures?

