Ghost stories promotions: Janhvi Kapoor upped her style ante in recent outing

Among the young stars, Janhvi Kapoor has made her presence felt more on the fashion scene than with her acting stints. Why not, after all she can ace any look — whether it is a couture gown on the red carpet or an ethnic off-duty look. After the release of her film, Dhadak (2018), the 22-year-old actor is gearing up for her second stint — and is out and about promoting her first Netflix original, Ghost Stories. And the promotional events allow her to be experimental with her looks.

In one look, the actor can be seen wearing a chocolate brown bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit by Alexandre Vauthier. The body-hugging number featured a plunging neckline and brought in some texture via the ruching along her waistline. To complete the sultry look, Janhvi went for clear heels that had a snakeskin base. Her makeup and hair comprised tousled hairdo, kohl-rimmed eyes and soft nude lips.

The second look was a stark contrast, as she opted for a minimal, fuss-free yet chic look — a white corset top that was paired with classic blue skinny denims. The full-sleeved shirt featured a plunging neckline and a tie back detail. She completed the look with a messy high ponytail, minimal makeup, nude lips and white pointy-toed stilettos.

If you follow her style closely you would know that the young talent is a fan of bodycon dresses. And why not, after Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif stepped out in this fashion choice, it definitely became a wardrobe must-have for every style enthusiast.

The actor too was seen wearing a white number by New York-based label, Likely, that featured silver embellishment along the neckline, and a thigh-high slit. She styled the figure-hugging number with statement earrings by Gehna Jewellers, and completed her outfit with a pair of strappy white heels. Keeping her makeup minimal, she went with glossy eyelids, soft pink lips and blow-dried locks.

