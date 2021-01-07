‘Getting my strength back’: Kriti Sanon does Pilates in latest workout video

Kriti Sanon seems to be looking ahead towards a fitter new year.

Sharing a workout video on Instagram, the Luka Chuppi actor wrote a heartfelt note. “This year has been hard in every way, but it has only made me realise that I am much stronger than I thought I was!”

“Getting my strength back post-Covid!” the actor captioned the workout video, in which is seen working out with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

Take a look:

In the video, the Raabta actor is seen doing a Pilates workout — she does a kind of backbend while hanging from a pole.

A lot of B-Town celebs, from Jahnvi Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha, practice Pilates and the number of celeb workout videos we see regularly are proof.

Pilates has many benefits. It strengthens the core and improves flexibility by opening up the tight muscles of the body. It also helps reduce back pain and build focus. Not to mention that Pilates is a good way of adding variety to your otherwise monotonous workout routine.

It is, however, recommended to attempt Pilates under the supervision of an expert.

Have you tried Pilates yet?

