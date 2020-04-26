Get perfectly blow-dried hair with these easy steps at home

If you want to take charge of the situation and do something about your hair then scroll down for more. (Photo: Getty) If you want to take charge of the situation and do something about your hair then scroll down for more. (Photo: Getty)

Are quarantine days leading to bad hair days? And do you miss your good hair days? Well, if the answer to both your questions is a strong yes, you are in the right place.

Ahead, we tell you how you can take charge of the situation and do something about your hair; check out this mini-tutorial below which is easy, and can give you blow-dried hair at home. But, we also hope you are taking enough care and practising your skincare thoroughly, and not missing out on these steps. It is important to give yourself the TLC it needs to feel better and sane most of all.

Steps

*Once you wash your hair, comb just like you do but make a side parting.

*Dry your hair with a hairdryer or you can simply air dry your hair naturally.

*Once done, apply a bit of serum to the strands and take your hair in sections and with a hair straightener start straightening out your hair to kill the frizz.

*When you are doing so, with every section you straighten at the end just simply straighten and curl upwards slightly.

*This steps gives your hair the much-needed bounce and adds volume to your mane. Once you are done, tease your hair by running your fingers through the strands.

Are you going to try this?

