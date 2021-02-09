Genelia Deshmukh dazzles in this strapless cocktail gown; see pics

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Genelia D' Souza/ Instagram)

Genelia Deshmukh is quite active on social media, but does not share her outfits and looks on a regular basis. But, whenever she does, the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor is sure to make a striking statement.

Recently, Genelia, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, shared pictures looking ethereal in a golden cocktail gown by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil.

Wondering what are we talking about? Check out the details below.

Styled by celebrity stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, the gown featured a corset with palatial embroidery and exquisite zardozi work attached to a voluminous plain skirt.

The dazzling gown was styled with a chunky cocktail ring and matching floral earrings from Amrapali Jewellery.

In the beauty department, the actor opted for the smokey kohl look with a contoured base and nude lips. Keeping her hair straight with a sleek blowdry, she opted for matte black nail paint to pull everything together.

Prior to this, she was seen wearing an asymmetrical satin dress and we love how it was styled with a pair of neon sneakers. The look was completed with a sleek ponytail and winged eyeliner.

READ | Take style cues from Genelia Deshmukh for this wedding season

The actor has really amped up her fashion game, and we cannot wait to see what more she has in store!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle