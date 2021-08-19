A look at Genelia Deshmukh’s peppy and vibrant style

Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh’s style has always been fun. She usually keeps it bright, colourful and accessible. The actor was recently spotted in three different looks and, as expected, impressed in all.

Styled by Who Wore What When, she was first seen in an ensemble from Zara — striped pink shirt paired with a printed short skirt.

Keeping it simple and sporty, the look was pulled together with hair tied in a half knot, a dainty neckpiece and chunky shoes. Check out the pictures below.

She was also seen looking equally pretty in a tangerine shirt dress from the label Cuin which was accessorised with a thick tan waist belt which gave the outfit some structure. The look was completed with her tied in a top knot and white shoes. A dainty neckpiece and a hint of lip colour added the finishing touches.

In the final look, she channeled monochrome energy in an ensemble from Siddartha Tytler — crisp white shirt paired with black faux leather pants. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat ponytail. Check out the pictures here.

Which is your favourite look?