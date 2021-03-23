Style alert: Genelia Deshmukh impresses in three different looks

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Genelia D' Souza/ Instagram)

It will be safe to say that Genelia Deshmukh likes to keep her fashion choices minimal and accessible, making them easy to recreate. That is why whenever she shares her outfit details on social media, she (unknowingly) gives us major style cues!

Recently, the actor shared three contrasting looks, and we must say that she impressed in all.

Styled by Karishma Gulati, the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor kept it chic in a black and white look. The classic ensemble consisted of an off-shoulder peplum top paired with high-waisted striped pants. Teamed with shiny black heels, the actor completed her look with a pair of golden danglers and dark berry lips.

For the next look, she was seen in a dark blue short dress with layer detailing. Keeping it simple, she opted for hair styled in beachy waves. To bring the look together, she went for a fiery eyeshadow which perfectly went with her dress.

This is our favourite look, as we loved how effortlessly she aced this dark blue dress with silver stripes and puffed sleeves. Styled with neon green stilettos, the look is perfect for a Saturday night party!

