Genelia Deshmukh loves to experiment with her style; here’s proof

Fun, quirky and versatile — Genelia Deshmukh’s wardrobe is perfect for those who like to keep it trendy, without going overboard. The actor, who has an enviable sartorial sense, never shies away from experimenting. In keeping up with her impeccable style streak, she once again impressed us with her latest fashion outings.

Recently, she slipped into a yellow chiffon sari, reminding us of 90s Bollywood divas who rocked similar creations. Giving it a modern twist, she teamed it with a sleeveless yellow crop top, looking stunning as ever.

Keeping the look elegant, she accessorised it with just a statement gold neckpiece and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. She also wore a small orange bindi, adding to the traditional appeal of this look. Genelia added the finishing touches with winged eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and a dash of nude lip colour.

Prior to this, the actor wore a full-sleeved, multicoloured jumpsuit — collared top and flared bottoms.

Giving it a ‘nerdy’ twist, she wore a pair of gold-framed glasses and opted for a sleek ponytail. A pair of studded black drop earrings accessorised the look. Subtle eyeshadow, glossy lips, mascara laden eyes and a hint of blush rounded off her look.

