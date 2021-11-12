Genelia Deshmukh dazzles in this sequin sari (pictures inside)

It seems like the sequin sari trend is not going anywhere anytime soon, and may even top the fashion charts next year.

So it was not surprising to see Genelia Deshmukh embracing the trend, and looking absolutely marvelous. The actor was seen in a midnight blue sequin sari from designer Neeta Lulla, that was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the outfit was accessorised with a pretty choker, while neatly tied up hair and on-point makeup completed the look, that had a retro vibe to it.

Of late, many actors have been seen acing the trend — from Tabu to Rakul Preet.

Malaika Arora too was seen looking pretty in a green sequin sari from Manish Malhotra. Much like Genelia, she accessorised it with a statement neckpiece.

Kriti Sanon also looked ravishing in a sequin sari. Check out the picture below:

What do you think of her look?

