Take style cues from Genelia Deshmukh for this wedding season

The wedding season requires you to dress your best — whether it is a salwar–kameez look or an Indo-western gown. And actor Genelia D’Souza has a remarkable style that is fresh and chic. We like how she experiments with her looks, yet keeps it subtle. Trust, her to ace anything, right from casual wear to gym attire and elegant gowns. This time, however, we focus on how the actor slayed in traditional wear.

Take cues from her on how to keep your fashion game on point this wedding season.

The actor looks ethereal in a green Anarkali set by Ishita Singh, which features intricate floral detail on the sheer sleeves and at chest area. We like how she keeps it basic by teaming it with a sheer beige dupatta. The outfit is perfect for a cocktail or engagement party. The look is rounded out with tan-coloured heels and light makeup.

The Jaane Tu Ya…Jaane Na actor’s sari look is on point as she opts for a gorgeous one from designer duo Monica Nidhii. The embellished halter-neck blouse adds an element of bling to the look. Here, she opts for sleek-straight hair; her diamond-studded bracelet rounds off the traditional look.

The actor looks pretty as a picture in this white mirror work Patiala set which was teamed with a mirror-work dupatta. To complete her look, she opts for intricately detailed bright pink juttis. Her look is pulled together with silver chandbalis, kohl-rimmed eyes and a pink lip shade.

The actor looks ethereal in this Banarasi kurti set from Ekaya. The powder blue kurti is teamed with matching cigarette pants. The ensemble is paired with a lime green dupatta with golden and turquoise detailing. Her hair is tied in a ponytail and minimal make-up adds the finishing touches. She has pulled her look together with golden embellished juttis.

If you are looking for something edgy this wedding season, then this outfit is what you need. We like how the dupatta elevates the look to a whole new level. To complete her look, she’s teamed it up with a statement silver neckpiece and bracelet. Loose hair and neutral lips complete the look.

