Genelia Deshmukh is upping her fashion game, one look at a time

Genelia Deshmukh has, of late, been extremely impressive with her sartorial choices.

From flowy dresses to saris and sharp pantsuits, the actor has experimented with her outfits and has almost always impressed.

But we have particularly loved her latest look, as she looked lovely in an off-shoulder organza blouse styled with a handcrafted skirt.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the outfit was teamed with a handcrafted crossbody bag, and accessorised with a stunning neckpiece and matching earrings. Neatly combed back hair and her infectious smile completed the look.

Prior to this, she was seen in a red shirt styled with a matching blazer and lilac trousers. Wearing two block colours can be tricky but she pulled it off effortlessly. The look was pulled together with some rings, straight hair and on-point eye make-up. Check out the pictures here.

She has been spotted in a series of looks recently, right from saris to blazers. Here’s a quick roundup.

What do you think of her look?

