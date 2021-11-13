scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Genelia Deshmukh gives us fashion goals in this moss green kurta set

Be it casual and chic ensembles or elegant ethnic outfits — the actor knows how to ace it all

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 13, 2021 11:25:07 am
Genelia DeshmukhGenelia looked lovely. (Source: Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram)

Genelia Deshmukh pulls off every outfit with effortless ease. Be it casual and chic ensembles or elegant ethnic outfits — the actor knows how to ace it all. With the festive season going on in full swing, she once again gave us fashion goals in a traditional ensemble.

She looked absolutely beautiful as she slipped into an elegant moss green embroidered kurta pant set from Vvani. The full-sleeved kurta featured intricate mirror work and was paired with a matching dupatta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) 

Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was accessorised with a pair of traditional silver mirror earrings from Minerali Store and a pair of simple beige heels.

ALSO READ |‘Am floating’: Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion goals with latest look; see pics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) 

Genelia tied her hair in a sleek middle-parted bun and gave it a traditional touch with a red bindi. She rounded off this perfect look with subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a dash of pink nude lip colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) 

It’s not the first time Genelia impressed us with her ethnic sartorial choices. Prior to this, she was seen looking stunning in a blue sequin sari by designer Neeta Lulla. The shimmery sari was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse.

ALSO READ |‘Stripe a pose’: Shraddha Kapoor looks radiant in this colourful sari

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) 

The actor accessorised this look with a traditional choker and ditched other accessories. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, giving the look a neat finish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) 

She completed the look with shimmery eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade and lots of mascara.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) 

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
