Genelia Deshmukh gives us fashion goals in this moss green kurta set

Genelia Deshmukh pulls off every outfit with effortless ease. Be it casual and chic ensembles or elegant ethnic outfits — the actor knows how to ace it all. With the festive season going on in full swing, she once again gave us fashion goals in a traditional ensemble.

She looked absolutely beautiful as she slipped into an elegant moss green embroidered kurta pant set from Vvani. The full-sleeved kurta featured intricate mirror work and was paired with a matching dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was accessorised with a pair of traditional silver mirror earrings from Minerali Store and a pair of simple beige heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Genelia tied her hair in a sleek middle-parted bun and gave it a traditional touch with a red bindi. She rounded off this perfect look with subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a dash of pink nude lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

It’s not the first time Genelia impressed us with her ethnic sartorial choices. Prior to this, she was seen looking stunning in a blue sequin sari by designer Neeta Lulla. The shimmery sari was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

The actor accessorised this look with a traditional choker and ditched other accessories. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, giving the look a neat finish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

She completed the look with shimmery eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade and lots of mascara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!